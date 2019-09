MONROE COUNTY (WCBI) – An autopsy will confirm if a Monroe County woman died from a vaping related illness. 27 year old Anna Russell of Smithville died Tuesday night just hours after she was found unresponsive in her home. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says his initial investigation shows vaping could be a factor in Russell’s death. He has sent the body to Pearl for a complete autopsy to confirm if vaping is connected to the death.