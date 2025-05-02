Breaking News: Sulligent Police Chief arrested

Sulligent Police Chief Arrested

Rick McDaniel

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – The Sulligent, Alabama Police Chief has been arrested.

Rick McDaniel, 58, was taken into custody Thursday evening, May 1.

Multiple sources told WCBI the arrest came after the crash of a UTV and an altercation with a family member.

The accident did happen in the town of Sulligent.

McDaniel has been held at the Fayette County, Alabama jail. The jail’s website did not list the specific charges against McDaniel.

WCBI has reached out to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation for comment.

