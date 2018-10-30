BREAKING – Tupelo High educator under investigation

TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo police and a prosecutor confirm they are investigating a Tupelo High School faculty member.

WCBI has learned potential witnesses and others were interviewed after a claim was made about an improper relationship between the educator and a student. Prosecutors say they have results of the initial investigation and have been asked to make a request for a probable cause hearing. Under Mississippi law, educators and law enforcement officers cannot be arrested before a judge determines there is enough evidence to support the charges. If the hearing is granted it is likely to take place one day this week. Names of the accused are not released until they are charged.

WCBI has reached out to the Tupelo School District for comment on the matter A district spokesman says as of right now there is nothing to comment on. However WCBI has obtained a copy of an email sent from that spokesman this afternoon to principals in the district telling them to advise staff not to comment on a personnel matter at Tupelo High School. Communications Director Gregg Ellis is also instructing staff members to notify him immediately if anyone from the media inquires about the situation.