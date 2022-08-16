BREAKING: Tupelo Police investigating shooting at a city park that left 2 injured

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 2 Teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park.

Police were called to a report of a shooting at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road around 6:30 Monday evening

Officers found one juvenile with gunshot wounds and another juvenile who had been grazed, possibly by gunfire.

The more seriously injured teen was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Police spotted a suspect vehicle at Gloster and Crossover a short time later.

They detained 2 persons of interest and recovered a weapon.

This incident is still under investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Tupelo Police at 601-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.