NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss, (WCBI) – Two inmates have escaped from the Noxubee County Community Work Center in Macon.

The sheriff’s department posted the information on its Facebook page about 9 on Sunday night.

Sheriff Terry Grassaree says officers are searching for the escapees at this time.

He encourages everyone to lock their doors and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

The department’s post goes on to say more information will be coming soon.