BREAKING – Weekend scuffle could be tied to chief suspension

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – New details emerge today, after Starkville Police Chief Frank Nichols is suspended.

- Advertisement -

A police incident report obtained by WCBI says Nichols and his brother, Craig Nichols, got into an argument at McKee Park this past Saturday.

In the report Chief Nichols admits to hitting his brother in the face, after Craig allegedly started picking at the lawman’s son.

The argument started when Craig Nichols attempted to leave. The chief attempted to get him to go home with his son but Craig declined.

Frank Nichols told police that his brother became aggressive towards him.

Responding officers noted that Craig Nichols appeared to be intoxicated and he declined to be taken to the hospital.

We received this incident report from a Freedom of Information Request to the city of Starkville.

Yesterday, Chief Nichols was suspended for two weeks and placed on six months probation by aldermen.

Mayor Lynn Spruill declined to comment on why Nichols was suspended.

Nichols has been with the department since 1992.