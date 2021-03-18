Breezy & much cooler as we end the workweek

SUMMARY: After a very active first half of the workweek with our weather, a more quieter weather pattern will settle in as we end the workweek and head into the weekend. It will be breezy and cooler for your Thursday into Friday. A nice weekend is ahead for us. Our next chances for some showers & storms won’t be until midweek next week.

THURSDAY: We’ll still have cloudy skies but it will be more quiet. Much cooler and breezy with a west wind 15-20, with gusts up to 25-30 mph. Temperatures by the afternoon only in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows a bit chilly in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Pretty quiet and cloud with a bit of sunshine once again with high pressure moving back into the region. Highs staying cool and below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to the lower 40s Friday night.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny skies and very nice both on Saturday and Sunday. Highs back up to near average in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

MONDAY: A very nice start to the new workweek with a mix of sunshine with a few clouds. Highs warming back up again to near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Another chance of some showers & storms for midweek next week. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

