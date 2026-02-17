Breezy Tuesday Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After some patchy fog earlier this morning, Tuesday afternoon looks to be comfortable but breezy! Spring-like temperatures are on the way starting on Wednesday!

TUESDAY: Patchy fog and low level cloud coverage will decrease as we head to lunch time. By the afternoon look for a mix of sun and clouds with more cloud coverage than we saw on Monday. Highs will reach once again into the low 70s. Look for breezy winds as well as wind gusts can approach 20 mph at times.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage will continue to increase to mostly cloudy skies and we maintain our windy conditions. Lows dropping down only to the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: With southerly winds staying strong throughout the next couple of days look for temperatures to feel more like spring despite mostly cloudy skies in the forecast. Wednesday looks to reach the mid 70s and Thursday even warmer into the upper 70s!