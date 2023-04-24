Brett Favre continues as defendant in misspent welfare money civil lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A civil lawsuit seeking to recoup millions in misspent welfare money will continue with Brett Favre as one of its defendants.

Favre’s lawyers tried to get the retired NFL quarterback dropped from the suit brought by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Circuit Judge Faye Peterson ruled that the attorneys made no persuasive arguments for his removal from the list of three dozen individuals and businesses named as defendants.

Millions of federal welfare dollars meant for low-income Mississippi families were spent on projects supported by wealthy or politically well-connected people.

According to the DHS lawsuit, those projects included $5 million for a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played, and $1.7 million for the development of a concussion treatment drug.

Favre’s attorneys are said to be exploring options going forward.

