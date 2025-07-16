Man charged with breaking into a home in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen police believe they found the man who broke into a home and started undressing.

45-year-old Desmond Hogan was charged with breaking and entering and attempted sexual assault.

The break-in happened in the early morning hours of June 30 at a home on High Street.

Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said it appears the suspect got inside through an unlocked door.

A woman woke up to see a man taking off his shirt. She screamed and woke others up in the home.

There was a scuffle, but the burglar got away.

Hogan remains in the Monroe County jail.

