Two people hospitalized after officer-involved crash in Columbus

crime cop car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A collision involving a Columbus police officer sends two people to the hospital.

The crash happened at 22nd Street South and College Street just after noon.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins confirmed his agency is investigating the accident.

He said the officer involved had his lights and siren on and was responding to a call.

The CPD vehicle hit the car at the intersection.

One person from that vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The officer is expected to be okay.

Columbus police released a few details.

The accident remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.