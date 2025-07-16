Jurors find Clay Co. man guilty for capital murder in West Point

gavel court trial

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for capital murder.

Jurors found Emmerson Houston guilty this afternoon, July 16, in Clay County Circuit Court.

He is one of four arrested in the shooting death of Mikel Craven in March 2022 on Blake Road.

Today, the jury heard from the state medical examiner and Houston.

Houston told the jury he did shoot, but was unsure if he hit Craven during the botched robbery.

“The Instagram messages were key to proving that Emerson Houston was in on the plan to rob Mikel Craven, and that he had the intent to bring guns to possibly kill him. So, it was key in that aspect,” said District Attorney Scott Colom.

William Austin Hill has already pleaded guilty in the case.

He received a 41-year prison sentence.

Jeremy and Greyson Klutts have not gone to trial.

