Two arrests made after an armed robbery in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Inter-department cooperation leads to two arrests in a Lowndes County armed robbery.

Lowndes County deputies were called to Baptist Golden Triangle on Friday afternoon, July 11, about an armed robbery victim.

The man told deputies that a man approached him at a store on Waterworks Road and asked him for a ride to the barber shop.

The passenger then asked him to make a stop at an apartment complex. When they got there, a second person reportedly approached the driver with a gun, hit the man in the face with the gun, and took his cellphone, wallet, and debit card.

The location was determined to be within the city limits, and the investigation was turned over to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD investigators located 18-year-old Jakorey Gibbs, whom they said had the victim’s debit card. He was arrested.

During questioning, Gibbs reportedly identified Jaylin Hodges as the other person involved in the crime.

The victim later stated that the apartments were on William Roberts Road, which is in the county. The investigation was turned back over to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hodges was arrested at his home on Miley Loop.

Both men have been charged with Armed Robbery.

Bond was set at $100,000 each; however, since both were out on bond on similar charges, investigators and the D.A.’s office are expected to file a motion to revoke the bond.

