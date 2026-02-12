Brice’s Crossroads Foundation presents $1 million goal for educational opportunities

BALDWYN (WCBI) – A non-profit has launched a fundraising campaign with the goal of creating a national military park-like visitor experience for a strategic Civil War site in North Mississippi.

The Brice’s Crossroads Foundation has a goal of raising one million dollars to help better promote and support educational opportunities at Civil War-related sites in the region, with a major focus on the Battle of Brice’s Crossroads.

The initiative would place interpretative signs highlighting the forces engaged during the battle on June tenth, 1864. There would also be a multi-use trail system for the public, along with the display of artillery used during the battle.

The Foundation will reach out to individuals and businesses as part of the fundraising campaign. Organizers say it is a great opportunity to not only preserve history but also to help interpret the battle for future generations.

