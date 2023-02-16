Bridge on CR 813/Lake Lamar Bruce Road reopens after being repaired

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A bridge in Lee County is repaired and is now open to traffic once again.

The bridge on Lake Lamar Bruce Road was deemed unsafe in early January and was closed. Repairs began within a few days and were completed this week.

Initially, the county estimated the work would take about four months, but repairs were completed ahead of schedule.

The bridge is used by local residents, as well as fishermen and outdoor sports enthusiasts.

