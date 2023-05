Bridge on Palmetto Road in Verona has reopened for regular travel

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A bridge in Verona that had been closed since late April is now open.

The bridge on Palmetto Road less than a mile west of Raymond Avenue is back open after undergoing repairs.

If you had been taking the detour around the bridge, you can return to your regular route.

