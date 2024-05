Bridge replacement leads to boat ramp closure in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A bridge replacement leads to a boat ramp closing in Monroe County.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said the boat ramp is at the Bartahatchie Road bridge and on the Buttahatchee River.

That road is closed between Wolfe and Burks Road.

Construction will continue until July 2025.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X