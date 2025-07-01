Employee accused of stealing from Home Depot in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A home improvement store employee has been accused of taking the Do It Yourself thing a little too far.

On June 25, Oxford Police were called to Home Depot about a possible case of embezzlement.

Officers reportedly found evidence that an employee, Joshua Tallant of Thaxton, had taken merchandise worth more than $1,700 from the store.

Tallant was arrested and charged with embezzlement.

He has since been released on bond.

