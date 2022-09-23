Brief taste of fall Friday ahead of warmer weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday’s front brings brief relief in the heat Friday. Much more fall-like air awaits next week.

FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sun today with highs in the lower 80s – much improved from the recent stretch of heat! High school football this evening looks quite pleasant with temperatures in the 70s at kickoff, falling into the 60s later in the evening.

WEEKEND: The heat bounces back with highs returning to the upper 80s both days. While most of Saturday looks to stay dry, scattered showers will be possible Sunday. A much stronger front will sweep through Sunday afternoon, ending rain chances and ushering in much cooler air for next week.

NEXT WEEK: Expect a dry, sunny week with highs in the 80s Monday, falling into the 70s by mid-week. Overnight lows will also drop into the 40s by Tuesday night.