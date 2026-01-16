Brief Warm Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a chilly week, temperatures are slightly warming today. Another cooldown is on the way for the weekend, though.

FRIDAY: A chilly morning will lead to a warmer afternoon with highs in the low-60’s. We’ll be sunny for much of the day, before clouds and eventually rain build in ahead of a cold front. Showers will be possible this evening, but we’ll dry out by midnight.

WEEKEND: We have a dry weekend ahead with much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper-40’s on Saturday, with Sunday being even chillier. Feels like temperatures through the weekend will barely climb above 40 degrees – be sure to prepare for some cooler weather.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll start to warm up closer to average as we head into next week. Monday & Tuesday will bring sunny conditions, with rain back in the forecast starting on Wednesday. Temperatures will return to the 50’s starting mid-week, which is near our average temperature for this time of year.