Brief warmup before arctic blast late in week
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures climb into the low 80s early in the week before a strong cold front Friday knocks highs into the low 50s. Lows also take a huge hit and dive into the mid to upper 30s over the weekend.
MONDAY: Amid plenty of sunshine a high in the low 80s makes for well above average temperatures in our neck of the woods. Lows drop into the low 60s overnight. Rain is not expected Monday.
TUESDAY: More temperatures in the low 80s await Tuesday, while lows get slightly cooler and drop into the upper 50s. No rain is expected Tuesday.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures start to decrease as early as Wednesday, first getting into the mid 70s before an overnight cold front Friday drops highs into the mid 50s by Saturday. Lows also begin to drop Wednesday, starting out around 50 and steadily decreasing into the mid to upper 30s by overnight Saturday. No rain is expected during the next 7 days, making for excellent outdoor weather.