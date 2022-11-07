Brief warmup before arctic blast late in week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures climb into the low 80s early in the week before a strong cold front Friday knocks highs into the low 50s. Lows also take a huge hit and dive into the mid to upper 30s over the weekend.

MONDAY: Amid plenty of sunshine a high in the low 80s makes for well above average temperatures in our neck of the woods. Lows drop into the low 60s overnight. Rain is not expected Monday.

TUESDAY: More temperatures in the low 80s await Tuesday, while lows get slightly cooler and drop into the upper 50s. No rain is expected Tuesday.