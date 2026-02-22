Brief Winter Intermission Sunday & Monday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Strong northwest winds have begun moving into the area tonight and will continue for the next couple days, bringing very breezy and cold temperatures to the area.

TONIGHT: Any remaining clouds will clear away tonight. It will be breezy as we have strong northwest winds entering the area which will also aid in bringing very cold temperatures as well. Lows will drop down into the low to mid 30s, but with wind gusts upwards of 25 mph, wind chill values will make it feel like the low 20s to start Sunday morning!

SUNDAY: The good news is that there will be plenty of sunshine for Sunday! The bad news, it will be much colder than what we have been used to from this past week. After being in the 70s much of this week, Sunday’s highs will struggle to reach the low 50s, but with wind gusts maintaining and reaching 30 mph at times, wind chill values will make it feel more like the upper 40s during the afternoon. BRRR!

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be even colder than Sunday as we remain in the same breezy and cold pattern. We do start to quickly warm back up starting on Tuesday, with our next rain chance taking place late Wednesday and Thursday.