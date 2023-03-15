Briefly warmer days, rain arrives late Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Afternoons trends briefly warmer ahead of a strong end of the week front. More freezing temps are on the way for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure slides east of the region today, but nearly full sun is on the way with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds are expected with overnight lows still in the 30s. At least patchy frost is expected, but a widespread freeze is unlikely.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Sun for the first half of Thursday will help boost temperatures into the 70s by afternoon. Clouds will thicken up Thursday afternoon ahead of a strong front. Showers will move into the region Thursday night, becoming widespread and locally heavy after midnight into Friday morning. A few rumbles are also possible, but any severe weather concerns should remain well south of the WCBI coverage area. As the front passes Friday, much colder air will rush into the region…leaving Friday afternoon in the 40s.

WEEKEND: Chilly weather makes a return! Highs will stay in the 50s both days with a mostly sunny sky. Freeze concerns return as well as overnight lows likely drop into the 20s Saturday and Sunday evenings.