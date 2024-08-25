Brightspeed Internet outage could affect residents in Pickens Co.

For your emergency and non-emergency needs, dial 205-579-1506.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Brightspeed Internet outage could affect residents in Aliceville and Gordo.

Pickens County E-911 says the outage may not allow some residents to call into 911.

Pickens County E-911 will update once there is a change.

The estimated time of repair is Aug. 25 at 1:56 p.m.

There may be other areas unable to dial into 911 as well.

