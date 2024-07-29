Bring on the heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Picking our battles. Last couple of weeks, rain was expected daily. This week, we are exchanging the rain for the heat. Dangerous heat indices returning.

MONDAY NIGHT: A mostly calm night tonight. Mostly clear sky, staying warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Copy and paste. We are going to expect a nice mix of sun and clouds again. High temperatures are going to be back in the middle 90s. Dangerous heat index maintains between 100-110°. Heat advisories and warnings are in place. Overnight lows will be back in the middle 70s.

REST OF WEEK: Hot and dry this week, thanks to a ridge of high pressure that will continue over most of the region. High temps are expected to be in the upper 90s Wed-Fri, potentially approaching triple digits. Low temperatures remain mild/warm in the low to middle 70s.