Bring on the sun

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After several days of rain, the sun is finally returning to our sky! End of the week and through the weekend, NE MS will have some really nice conditions. Mostly clear, sunny, and with a gradual warm up.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The rest of the cloud coverage will move out to the East, which will leave us with a mostly clear sky tonight and cooler temperatures. Overnight low temps will be dropping into the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: A calm and bright end to the week! The sky will stay mostly clear with a lot of sunshine. High temperatures will reach towards the lower 70s. Lows will again fall into the middle 40s.

WEEKEND: Continuing to have plenty of sun! And just in time for the weekend! Staying clear and dry both days. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Did somebody say pool weather? Overnight lows will be cool but comfortable, in the middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK: More warm temperatures, continuing highs in the low to middle 80s! There will be a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the week. Tuesday night and into Wednesday could bring our next chance for a few showers.