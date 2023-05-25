Bring on the sunshine

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Great conditions to end off the week! The sun is returning and temperatures are staying warm. There is only the slightest chance for rain coming up Friday night and Saturday.

THURSDAY: High temperatures today in the middle 80s. The sky will be mostly clear, which in other words means mostly sunny! Overnight temperatures tonight falling again into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Continuing warm temperatures, in the low to middle 80s. Cloud coverage will be returning, partly to mostly cloudy conditions. There is a very light chance for rain, at a current 20%. Low temperatures will be right back in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will continue to peak in the low to middle 80s during the late afternoon. Saturday has next chance of seeing scattered showers, with a 30% chance plus mostly cloudy sky coverage. Sunday, rain showers and cloud coverage will dry up and clear out some. Overnight low temperatures staying in the upper 50s to lower 60s.