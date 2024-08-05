Bringing on the heat to begin the work week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The hot and dry weather is here to stay for the upcoming work week thanks to a dry air mass and settling high pressure. Highs in the mid to upper 90s to begin the work week and lots of summer sunshine.

TONIGHT: We are staying quiet and calm here in Northeast Mississippi tonight! Overnight lows will fall in the mid 70s. A warm and clear night to end our weekend off.

MONDAY: Here comes the heat! Highs tomorrow will get into in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. A new Heat Advisory will begin tomorrow at 10 am and will last until 7 pm. Sky conditions will remain mostly clear with plentiful sunshine, so the pool is the perfect way to beat the heat!

LOOKING AHEAD: The rest of the work week is a rinse and repeat type of forecast. Hot temperatures in the upper 90s in the afternoon, potentially even the triple digits once midweek rolls around. Mostly clear and dry conditions are locked in for the work week ahead.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Debby is currently churning off the west coast of Florida right now. Debby is forecasted to strengthen and make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning. Debby will lose strength and continue up the eastern seaboard creating the threat for catastrophic flooding into part of Southeastern Georgia and South Carolina. We will remain west of the storm, so no threats for us back home.