Broken taillight leads to felony drug arrest in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI)- A broken taillight leads to a felony drug charge in Corinth.

Corinth Police made a traffic stop on US 45. The officer said they noticed the smell of Marijuana.

Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and other paraphernalia were reportedly found during a search.

Perry Hughes the Third is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of Improper Equipment and Possession of Marijuana.