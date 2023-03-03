Broken taillight leads to felony drug arrest in Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI)- A broken taillight leads to a felony drug charge in Corinth.
Corinth Police made a traffic stop on US 45. The officer said they noticed the smell of Marijuana.
Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and other paraphernalia were reportedly found during a search.
Perry Hughes the Third is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of Improper Equipment and Possession of Marijuana.