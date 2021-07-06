TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Residents in West Tupelo won’t have to wait much longer for a grocery store. Brooks Grocery will soon open its third store and it is expected to have a big impact on future development.

Brooks Davis has been spending a lot of time in his West Tupelo store, making sure things are on track for its July 14th grand opening.

- Advertisement -

“It’s going very well, we still lack a little finish up but I think we’re all on schedule and we’re going to be in good shape,” Davis said.

Davis and his wife, Lisa, own Brooks Grocery stores in Iuka, and Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Construction on their third store on Coley Road near West Jackson Extended began more than a year ago. The 24,000 square foot store will feature a coffee shop, with another local connection.

“Peter and Kelly at Tupelo River Coffee, we subleased a coffee shop, they have a location here in town, local people, they do a tremendous job,” Davis said.

Since the Iuka store first opened twelve years ago, Brooks has become known for its fresh produce along with other deli items, made in-store daily.

“We’ve got 130 recipes that we make from scratch, a lot of it is family recipes, all been tested a lot in our kitchen and we don’t put anything out until we feel like it’s top quality,” he said.

For years West Tupelo has been underserved when it comes to grocery stores. That’s one reason Brooks Davis built here. He also understands that commercial development attracts more businesses, and that means more potential customers.

“We’ve done traffic counts, and along with that we put in gasoline because we feel like there’s enough traffic for that as well, but a tremendous amount of traffic on Coley, and Jackson as well,” Davis said.

Brooks Grocery will hire 75 employees for its West Tupelo store. Many of the managers and other full-time team members are training over the next week and a half at the Iuka store, getting ready for July 14th.

Brooks Grocery anchors the West Tupelo retail development. There will also be a Mexican restaurant, a liquor store, pharmacy, and nail salon. Several spots are still available for lease.