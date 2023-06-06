Brooksville receives grant money to improve water, wastewater system

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville received money to move forward with water and wastewater improvements.

State lawmakers approved $500,000 to be used for costs associated with the EPA Stag grant match.

This frees up state and federal dollars.

The money can be used for pipes, water meters, and facility upgrades.

No word on when the town will receive the money to begin work.

State Representative Carl Mickens helped get this legislation through the state Capitol.

