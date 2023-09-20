Brookville Gardens Apartments in Starkville get new lease on life

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shootings. Homicides. Drug deals. Mold. Fires, Roof collapses.

Brookville Gardens Apartments has seen it all since it first opened its doors in the 1960s.

Now, the complex has a new owner, and he believes the Gardens deserve a new lease on life.

The roofs are in disrepair; there’s mold in the buildings; the second floor in particular you are in danger of falling through. It is just in a total state of disrepair,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Those were the living conditions Spruill described in the Brookville Gardens Apartment complex just two years ago.

Now, the infamous complex known for its poor conditions and high crime rate is getting a second chance.

Vice President of Triangle Development Corporation Scott King said his company strives to provide a higher quality of life through housing.

Issues ranging from units with no heat and air, to a condemned building not suitable for living, Scott knew he had to take action.

“After visiting Brookville Gardens in the Fall of 2021, it was a very shocking state of condition that it was in. A myriad of issues both inside and outside the buildings. One thing our company does is we go into areas that are blighted and need renovation and need to bring in outside capital to help improve those areas and bring them up to a modern standard,” said King.

The multi-family complex will continue to serve as low-income housing, but current residents will have to go through a recertification process.

King hopes now that the property is under new management, the former reputation of high crime and blight will be just a memory for the community.

“When we took over operations, it was pretty evident that the previous owners and regulators had just abandoned this site. And there are a lot of great people that live here. There are a lot of great people that live in the surrounding neighborhoods, not to say that there are not a few bad apples but being actively engaged with the property and the management of the property, enforcing the rules and regulations. That’s the way we have been able to decrease the crime that is on the property,” said King.

The Brookville Gardens complex is expected to have 120 renovated units across 27 buildings.

Please call (662)323-8116 for instructions on how to apply for a unit.

