Warmer days ahead for mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will trend quite a bit above average into mid-week. Near normal temps are expected into the weekend with rain chances returning.

TUESDAY: Areas of dense fog and/or scattered clouds will gradually dissipate through the morning, leaving a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs should reach the low 80s area-wide with generally light & variable winds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: There’s less potential for fog, but there could still be some near the rivers. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

WED/THU: With high pressure nearby and a sunny sky, temperatures will soar back to the upper 80s (like last Fri/Sat). Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon, and isolated showers and even a few storms could move in by Thursday evening…likely after sunset. The day should remain dry.

FRI/WEEKEND: Warm afternoons will continue w/highs in the low 80s along with isolated to scattered showers and storms…mainly in the afternoon and early evening hours.