Brothers face off in our EndZone Game of the Week

Amory head coach Brooks Dampeer and Houston head coach Baylor Dampeer have football in their blood. Their dad Charlie coached 22 years of Mississippi high school football, and his sons followed suit. Not a moment goes by where football isn’t on their minds.

“It’s always been a part of it, when some guys try to get away at family gatherings, Thanksgiving, Christmas that kind of stuff, we really don’t,” Brooks said. “It kind of never stops.”

Football’s especially on the forefront of the entire families mind this week with the Hill toppers hosting the Panthers for the second time in as many years. And Baylor is looking to keep an undefeated record over his big brother.

“We’ve always been really competitive since we were young,” Baylor said. “He says if he ever got beat we’d keep playing but I don’t remember getting beat much.”

Both coaches are focused on what a win could do for others around them.

“I want to win for our kids and it’s a part of our goals to do each week, being 1-0,” Brooks said.

Baylor added, “It’d be big to find a way to go 2-0, it’s probably more bragging rights for our children than us, we don’t talk about it a whole lot.”

As exciting as it is for everyone on the outside to see two brothers squaring off, they are ready to get past this Friday.

“We’ll be glad when it’s over, my dad and my parents will be glad when it’s over,” Brooks said. “We are pulling for him every week. We just can’t do it this Friday.”

When the two aren’t rivals, they are always doing whatever they can to help the other succeed.

“As soon as Friday is over I’m going to help him try to find a way to win his next game and he’ll help me do the same,” Baylor said. “So up until this point we haven’t really had that so I’m looking forward to that more than anything.

This week the Dampeer’s are opponents but as soon as the fourth quarter ends Brooks and Baylor will have each other back as their biggest fan.