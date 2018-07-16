Brown Picking Up Preseason Attention

UM NEWS RELEASE – Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown was announced as a member of the watch list for the 82nd annual Maxwell Award by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

The Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell, has been given to America’s College Player of the Year since 1937. The Maxwell Football Club, founded in 1935, is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is the oldest football club in the United States.

Brown, a preseason first team All-American by multiple publications, finished the 2017 season as the Ole Miss single-season record-holder in receiving yards (1,252) and tied for the top spot in receiving touchdowns (11). He was tops in the SEC and ranked sixth nationally in receiving yards per game (104.3) during his sophomore campaign in 2017.

His six 100-yard receiving games tied for best in a single season, equaling Laquon Treadwell’s mark in 2015. The 2017 Conerly Trophy winner finished third on the single-season record charts in receptions (75).

Former Rebel Eli Manning earned the Maxwell Award trophy following his All-America 2003 senior season, becoming the first Ole Miss player to receive the award.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Oct. 29, 2018, while the three finalists for the award will be unveiled Nov. 19, 2018. The winner of the 2018 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 6, 2018.

Ole Miss will open the 2018 season vs. Texas Tech in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, in Houston, on Sept. 1. Kick is slated for 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN.