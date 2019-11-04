Browns cut player after posting violent threats on Twitter

Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead has been released following his disturbing social media rant after a loss in Denver. The Browns announced the move Monday, hours after rebuking Whitehead for “totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate behavior” following a 24-19 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

We’ve waived S Jermaine Whitehead. pic.twitter.com/PLTNvaQww4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 4, 2019

Whitehead made several threatening and expletive-laden posts on Twitter. One of Whitehead’s tweets was directed at Dustin Fox, a former NFL player who works for the team’s radio network. Fox had sent an earlier tweet criticizing Whitehead’s tackling.

- Advertisement -

CBSSports.com reports that many of Whitehead’s tweets were vulgar and threatening in nature, suggesting he’d fight — and, in one case, kill — the person he was responding to.

Whitehead started the game in place of safety Damarious Randall, who missed his second straight game because of a hamstring injury. Whitehead missed tackles on two big plays by the Broncos.

Trending News

Whitehead was in his second season with Cleveland. The Browns signed him last year after he was waived by the Green Bay Packers. He tallied 41 tackles and one interception this year with the team.

The Browns (2-6) have lost four games and first-year coach Freddie Kitchens facing heavy criticism.

Prior to being released, the safety posted a statement on Instagram: “They tell you take the high road, when yo [sic] whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire,” Whitehead wrote in the post’s caption. “I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens.”