Bruce announces results of special election for city’s new mayor

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Bruce has a new mayor.

Jimmy Hubbard won the special election earlier this week.

Hubbard received 197 votes to win. His opponent Jeremy Parler received 122 votes.

Hubbard replaced Rudy Pope who died early this year in office.

He’ll finish the rest of Pope’s term which ends in 2025.

Hubbard spent six and a half years as an alderman.

The town will hold another special election to fill the vacant alderman seat.

