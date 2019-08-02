Federal judge strikes down Trump asylum ban
Another judge temporarily blocked the rule last week
- Advertisement -
37M ago
Gravel ends his quixotic presidential campaign
Gravel had qualified for the second Democratic debate but ultimately did not make the cut for the 20-candidate event
1H ago
Why are health costs so high? Blame it on the drugs
A seriously ill patient faces an average $88,000 in medical bills in a year–$34,100 of it for medicine, new data show
3H ago
Trump speaks before departing for Bedminster for the weekend
Earlier on Friday Trump announced the withdrawal of Rep. John Ratcliffe’s nomination for director of national Intelligence
2H ago
Biggest losers under Trump’s China tariff: Apple and its customers
U.S. consumers could pay $100 more for an iPhone, one reason Apple stock lost $50 billion in market value this week
4H ago