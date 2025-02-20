Brutal cold continues into Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dangerous cold and wind chills continue into Friday, but the weekend will bring improvement!

THURSDAY: Despite a gradually clearing sky, temperatures will struggle to reach freezing for the Golden Triangle. Gusty winds of 20-25 mph will keep wind chills in the teens and low 20s most of the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: With a mostly clear sky and decreasing winds, temperatures will drop quickly again into the teens to upper single digits. Lingering light winds of 5-10 mph will create wind chills in the 0-10 degree range yet again.

FRIDAY: After another frigid start, temperatures will rebound into the 40s by afternoon w/plenty of sunshine.

WEEKEND: Sunshine continues Saturday with highs approaching 50 degrees. Clouds could increase somewhat Sunday, and a rogue shower or two is possible late in the day. Right now, the system looks to be suppressed to our south and west…but we’ll watch for any northward trends.

NEXT WEEK: Warming trend! Highs will recover into the 60s Monday and into the 70s Tuesday.