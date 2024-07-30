Brutally hot temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dangerous heat will stick around. Heat indices range anywhere from 100-110 degrees. Rain chances maintain as limited to none. Drink lots of water!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Any clouds from the day will be clearing out through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be slow to fall into the middle 70s. Humidity will continue to make it muggy.

WEDNESDAY: Pushing into the upper 90s! Brutal heat maintains, with dangerous heat indices another day. Looking to range from 105-115 degrees. Heat warnings and advisories return, starting at 10AM. There will be a nice mixture of sun and clouds for the middle of the week. Mild and muggy overnight lows continue in the middle 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Upper 90s to potentially triple digits highs are expected Thursday and Friday. Limited to no chance for rain, just the humidity keeping it muggy. Partly cloudy conditions will maintain until Friday night. We are keeping hope that a few light showers over the weekend will help cool temperatures down a few degrees.