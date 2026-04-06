Budget for next year’s fiscal passes in 2026 legislative Session

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2026 Legislative Session is nearing the finish line, and the budget for the next fiscal year has been passed.

This morning, Supervisors discussed some of the funding that will be coming to Lowndes County and different entities in the county.

That includes a $1 million for the county to move a portion of Old Macon Road. That will allow for an expansion at the port to make room for increased rail access.

This will allow scrap metal to be unloaded at the port and taken to the steel mill by rail instead of truck.

The Golden Triangle Regional Airport also received $800,000 to purchase adjacent property.

Mississippi University for Women and the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science received funding for renovations, and The W is also getting help with an expansion to its Nursing program.

“The W’s Nursing Program is in the top 5% in the country. Now, that’s really, really good. And it’s some to be very…it’s remarkable, is what it is, and so to have that nursing program expand throughout the state is good for Lowndes County, is good for The W, is good for Columbus. And it is good for the long-term longevity and sustainability for The W, so we’re grateful for that,” said Lowndes Co. Supervisor President Trip Hairston.

The Legislature did not make any changes to the rate county jails can charge to house city prisoners. It also did not appropriate any more money for the Columbus Amphitheater.

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