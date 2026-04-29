Drug sales investigation leads to the arrest of 3 people in Tishomingo Co.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation into drug sales led to the arrest of three people in Tishomingo County.

As a result of an extensive investigation, the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office secured a search warrant for a home on Highway 25, south of Iuka.

Deputies and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics served that warrant on Sunday.

In the home, they reportedly found: 65 grams of methamphetamine, equipment used for distributing drugs, five firearms, and a variety of drug paraphernalia. They also seized a vehicle believed to be used for moving the drugs.

They arrested three people.

Manda Lynn Daniel is charged with three counts of Sale of Methamphetamine, enhanced within 15 hundred feet of a church, Trafficking Meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at 200 thousand dollars.

Christopher Shawn Clark is charged with Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at five thousand dollars.

Christopher Lane Reno was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at just over 13 hundred dollars.

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