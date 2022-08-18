Budget season is officially underway for Mississippi cities and counties

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Budget season is officially underway for Mississippi cities and counties.

In Columbus, the first notice of a public hearing to consider tax levies and budget was published Thursday.

And Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin wants citizens to get involved.

The city is holding a Town Hall style budget hearing at Trotter Convention Center on August 30th at 6 PM.

The city is also planning to publish a budget guide to explain the process.

“And I hope people will show up for this. We did 2 of these last year. This was the first time I think we had ever had these at the Trotter. We did that to try to accommodate a large audience. I hope citizens will take the time to show up. We will go over the budgeting process, and try to explain exactly how it works. How the taxpayers’ dollars will be used,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

A pay raise for city employees could be on the table this year.

The council plans to adopt the city budget Tuesday, September 6th.