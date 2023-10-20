Budgeting & bills: Columbus High seniors learn money managing firsthand

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus High seniors got a taste of paying for things and having a real budget.

The school partnered with the Mississippi State Extension Service for the “Welcome to the Real World” event.

193 students were given a scenario card where they had a salary. It also told them if bills their adult-self would owe.

The exercise showed them how to do a monthly budget and whether that would require a loan or a second job.

The goal is to show how to balance life and money before the seniors graduate.

