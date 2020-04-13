Building on ICC Fulton campus to provide alternate care site for coronavirus patients if needed

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College announced it is working with the Governor’s office, MEMA, MSDH and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to change a facility on the Fulton campus to an official alternate care site for coronavirus if needed.

The facility would serve as a contingency site if local rural hospitals were to become overwhelmed.

This would free up to 100 hospital beds during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.

MSDH would operate the alternative care site. The site would provide a place for patients to be isolated and monitored while recovering from coronavirus.

The facility was identified under the Federal Healthcare Resilience Task Force guidelines and would only be activated if the need arises.

For the safety of ICC’s employees, the facility would not be accessed by college staff if the site is activated.

Currently, the activation of the alternate care site would not affect the current operational schedule of the College. Any facility that would be used will be completely sanitized post-activation.