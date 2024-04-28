Bulldog Invitational Judo Tournament brings a crowd to Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It is a sport that teaches discipline and self-respect. On Saturday, April 27, competitors from 7 states accepted the challenge for the first Bulldog Invitational Judo Tournament.

Saturday’s day-long event was hosted by the Downtown Martial Arts Academy at the Travis Outlaw Center at the Starkville Sportsplex.

Doug Bedaul is the owner of Downtown Martial Arts.

He organized today’s competition, one of the few in the state.

More than 30 local challengers from his school participated.

Their families were part of the group cheering on competitors and welcoming visitors.

“It’s a lot of work,” Bedsaul said. “A little bit of anxiety, but it is very exciting for us. We’re glad to have our friends and people who we’ve never met before come in and see Starkville and get to compete with us.”

“I’ve competed for a few years,” said a competitor. “This is our first time hosting it. Our dojo is just down the road. this is our first time here so we are trying it out and hoping to do it a few years later.”

Bedsaul says he hopes they host more tournaments in the future.

