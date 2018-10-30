Bulldogs Focusing On Improving Perimeter Game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — The expectations are high for #18 Mississippi State men’s basketball, and if the Bulldogs are going to live up to it, improvement must be made from beyond the arc.

Mississippi State finished dead-last in the SEC in three-point field-goal percentage, hitting on 31% from three.

Head coach Ben Howland has said throughout the offseason how impressed he’s been with his team in terms of their work to improve.

“For us to be the team we want to be this year, we have to be a better three-point shooting team,” Howland said, “and part of that is shot selection, and part of that is just knocking down the shot.”

Mississippi State hosts Georgia Southwestern State in an exhibition game, Sunday, November 4th, before the season opener against Austin Peay on November 9th.