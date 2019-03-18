Bulldogs Named One-Seed For Second Straight Season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State’s SEC Champion women’s basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year on Monday. The Bulldogs will host the first and second rounds in Starkville on Friday and Sunday.

The weekend begins with No. 8-seed South Dakota (28-5, 14-2 Summit) matching up with No. 9-seed Clemson (19-12, 9-7 ACC) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.

MSU (30-2, 15-1 SEC) will then play No. 16-seed Southern University (20-12, 14-4 SWAC) on Friday evening 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game at approximately 8:30 p.m. Both games will air on ESPN2.

The two winners will meet on Sunday with a tipoff time to be announced following the conclusion of all games on Friday. The winner of the second-round game, will advance to the Portland regional on March 29 and April 1.

State is one of seven SEC teams in the bracket, with Texas A&M also hosting the first and second rounds. Louisville (29-3, 14-2 ACC), Baylor (31-1, 18-0 Big 12) and Notre Dame (30-3, 14-2 ACC) are the remaining No. 1 seeds.

ESPN will show a reaction show this evening in the originally-scheduled 6 p.m. time slot, and the Bulldogs’ watch party at Humphrey Coliseum will continue as planned. Doors will open to fans for autographs and photos with the SEC regular-season and tournament championship trophies at 4:45 p.m.

All-session reserved tickets for the first and second rounds can be purchased online at HailState.com/Tickets or by calling the MSU Ticket Office at 1-888-GO-DAWGS. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $15 for kids age 17 and younger and MSU students with a valid student ID.

If tickets remain, individual session reserved tickets will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the cost of $20 for adults and $10 for youth and MSU students.