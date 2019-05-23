Bulldogs Outlast LSU in Longest SEC Tourney Game In History

HOOVER, Ala. (WCBI) — Mississippi State advances to the winner’s bracket in the SEC baseball tournament, making history in the process.

The 4-seed Bulldogs defeat 5-seed LSU, 6-5, in seventeen innings, recording the longest game in SEC Tournament history (6 hours, 43 minutes.)

Gunner Halter goes home the hero for Mississippi State (46-11, 20-10), delivering a base hit in the bottom of the seventeenth to win it.

The two teams combined to leave 38 batters on base (MSU: 21, LSU: 17), and a total of 11 pitchers were used in the ball game.

Mississippi State advances to the winner’s bracket, and will face 1-seed Vanderbilt at approximately 8 PM CT, Thursday.