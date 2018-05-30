Bullet hole found in condo leads to arrest a month later

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Georgia man is arrested in Oxford after a homeowner finds a bullet hole in her condo.

Christian Tucker, 25, turned himself in Tuesday for a Shooting Into a Dwelling charge.

- Advertisement -

One month prior, a report was taken from someone claiming they found a bullet hole in their bedroom wall.

Eventually the investigation led to Tucker.

Police say he fired a shot inside the condo next door to the victim’s, but the bullet traveled through the walls.

Bond is set at $5,000.