Bullet hole found in condo leads to arrest a month later

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Georgia man is arrested in Oxford after a homeowner finds a bullet hole in her condo.
Christian Tucker, 25, turned himself in Tuesday for a Shooting Into a Dwelling charge.
One month prior, a report was taken from someone claiming they found a bullet hole in their bedroom wall.
Eventually the investigation led to Tucker.
Police say he fired a shot inside the condo next door to the victim’s, but the bullet traveled through the walls.
Bond is set at $5,000.